Salah’s Egyptian fans share in his Champions League misery

CAIRO: Donning Liverpool jerseys, Egyptian soccer fans cheered “Mo Salah! Mo Salah” even as they struggled to hide their disappointment over the Reds’ loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
“It’s really not the year of Salah,” said Youssef Mohammed, a 21-year-old accounting student, wearing a Liverpool jersey, at a Cairo park where a giant screen was installed for the match.
“We had more chances, better ball possession, but less luck, so in the end, Real stole the victory from us”, says 37-year-old Khaled Youssef.
MUGELLO, ITALY: Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian MotoGP for the first time on Sunday after a confident display on...
EUGENE, United States: Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m in 10.79 seconds at the...
JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian outfit Al Ahly go into the CAF Champions League final against Moroccan hosts Wydad Casablanca...
PARIS: World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic reached a 16th French Open quarter-final on Sunday where...
LONDON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was out for a duck on Saturday in what will be his only innings of the...
LOS ANGELES: Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler closed with a 30-foot birdie putt to seize a two-stroke...
Comments