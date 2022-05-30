Salah’s Egyptian fans share in his Champions League misery

CAIRO: Donning Liverpool jerseys, Egyptian soccer fans cheered “Mo Salah! Mo Salah” even as they struggled to hide their disappointment over the Reds’ loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

“It’s really not the year of Salah,” said Youssef Mohammed, a 21-year-old accounting student, wearing a Liverpool jersey, at a Cairo park where a giant screen was installed for the match.

“We had more chances, better ball possession, but less luck, so in the end, Real stole the victory from us”, says 37-year-old Khaled Youssef.