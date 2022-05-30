Courtois earns respect with heroics

PARIS: If Real Madrid’s Champions League final win in 2018 was remembered for a nightmare performance by Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal, the Spanish club’s victory over the same opponents in Paris on Saturday was in no small part down to the heroics of Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian showed the importance of having a top-class goalkeeper as he produced a string of crucial saves to deny Jurgen Klopp’s side and help Real seal a 1-0 win that allowed them to lift their 14th European Cup.

“When a goalkeeper is man of the match you know something is going wrong for the other team,” admitted Klopp ruefully.

Vinicius Junior may have got the only goal at the Stade de France just before the hour mark, but Real’s victory would not have been possible without Courtois.