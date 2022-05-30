In a press conference that Imran Khan held a day after calling off the long march, Khan emphasised that if he had ordered a sit-in after reaching Islamabad, the country would have witnessed bloodshed. One wonders why this logic was missing before the start of the long march. However, Imran Khan recently said that if an election date was not given soon, he would call for the long march once again. Khan needs to think twice, or maybe thrice, before speaking on critical national issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad