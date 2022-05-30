Unjust criticism

After weeks of dilly-dallying, the government has finally removed the petrol subsidy that was approved by the previous PTI government. The subsidy was a political move, and it is disappointing that our political parties do not think about national interests before taking such immature decisions. The PDM should also be criticized for making a fuss about petrol prices when the PTI was in power.

No political party can control international oil prices. Politicians should consider explaining the situation to their supporters instead of criticizing their rivals. Our politicians live comfortably. It is only the country’s poor and the middle class who are left to bear the brunt of rising inflation. It is true that Khan’s decision to give subsidies was unwise, but he was forced to take such a decision because of constant criticism by the then opposition.

Sajjad Ali

Rawalpindi