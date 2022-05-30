The new government has finally announced an increase in petrol prices. This hike was approved to deal with the IMF’s reservations and convince the financial institution to release the next installment.
These tough and unpopular decisions are important to tackle the current economic crunch. But the government must pay attention to the problems of the lower class of our society and draft relief packages for them.
Abdur Raheem Khosa
Jafferabad
