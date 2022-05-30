Children at work

There are millions of children who are forced to drop out of school so that they can help their parents meet the monthly expenses of their households. It is unfortunate that our government has done nothing to improve the living conditions of the country’s poor who are left to bear the brunt of flawed policies of our leaders. At an age where children should be enjoying the joys of children, they are working under horrible conditions and earning meagre incomes.

Many schools provide financial aid to underprivileged children, but no one does anything about providing monetary assistance to the families of these children. All provincial governments must take strict steps to help our country deal with the problem of out-of-school children.

Nayab Baloch

Kech