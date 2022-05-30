What’s your excuse?

In February 2022, former prime minister Imran Khan announced a subsidy on petrol in order to provide some relief to the people and fixed the petrol prices for the next four months. The current government now claims that this subsidy was given by going against the agreements made with the IMF and that it has to increase petrol prices.
On May 26, petrol prices were raised by Rs30 per litre. PM Shehbaz Sharif assumed office on April 11. If the subsidy was against the IMF agreement, why did the government take more than 40 days to reverse it?
Tariq Laghari
Khairpur Mirs
