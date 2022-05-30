Economic mess

The government’s strategy for economic recovery is flawed. The most vital element of ‘expenditure control’ is missing from our economic recovery plan. We have been spending more than our revenues and living on borrowed money. The need of the hour is that we immediately start tightening our belts. Both the civil and military leadership should come up with an austerity plan to substantially reduce expenditure.

Imran Khan recently praised an independent foreign policy of India without any knowledge that our neighbouring country has not received any financial assistance from the IMF since 1993. The Indian economy is growing at an impressive rate of 8.5 per cent. Where do we stand? We do not even have money to open letters of credit (LCs) for oil import. We cannot negotiate with Iran or Saudi Arabia for import of oil at concessional rates or at deferred payment. Our population is growing at an unsustainable rate; our debts and unemployment rate figures have reached alarmingly high levels. The government should prepare a coherent plan to reduce expenditure and increase production.

Syed Bilal Ahmed

Islamabad