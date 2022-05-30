Audio exposes Imran’s lies: Shehbaz

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday reacted strongly to the leaked audiotape of a conversation apparently between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the audio exposed Imran Khan’s lies, who sought an NRO [secret deal] to save himself and his government.



Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said the audiotape, which surfaced recently, exposed Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards.On the issue of US diplomatic cable, the prime minister said Imran Khan manufactured a fake story of foreign conspiracy after all his efforts failed. “His lies stand exposed,” Shehbaz added.

Separately, addressing a public gathering in Mansehra on Sunday, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced various projects, including a medical college, separate electric supply company and development schemes worth a billion rupees for the Hazara region. He called himself a ‘servant of Pakistan’ and former premier Imran Khan a miscreant, “who conducted a long march on Islamabad after destroying the country’s economy”. He said now the people of Pakistan should themselves decide who was the builder of Pakistan and who was a saboteur.

The PM asked Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to bring down the price of 10-kg flour bag to Rs400 or he would do that in the next 24 hours. “I reiterate I would sell my clothes and provide inexpensive flour to people,” he said.

Shehbaz denounced Imran Khan saying his “Haqeeqi Azadi March” was a failed stunt to win the people’s sympathy. Coming down hard on the ousted prime minister, Shehbaz said the former prime minister had announced provision of 10 million jobs and 50 million houses to the people, but instead he ‘gifted’ the country with the highest-ever inflation and unemployment. “I solemnly declare in front of you that I would lay down my life but put this country on the way to prosperity and development,” he said.

The prime minister said he enhanced the petroleum products’ prices with a heavy heart but swiftly announced the subsidy of Rs28 billion for 80 million poverty-stricken people who would be provided Rs2,000 monthly relief.

“Imran Khan, who hurls abuses at everyone in public, reduced petroleum products prices at the time when prices were increasing all over the world after realising that he was being thrown out of power through a no-confidence motion,” Shehbaz claimed.

The PM, who travelled via road to reach Mansehra after the weather became inclement and the chopper could not fly, said people were enjoying the benefits of mega-development schemes launched by his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not only in Hazara but across the country.

“I have backache but even then travelled to meet you and enjoyed the motorway ride on my car all the way as I remembered Nawaz Sharif for his love for people and this country,” Shehbaz said.

He vowed to turn Peshawar into Lahore and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa into Punjab under the leadership of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif if the people of the province extended him support.The prime minister promised to announce soon a free laptop scheme for the students of KP while urging people to discourage the Kalashnikov culture for youngsters.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Balochistan had reposed confidence in his government and came out in large numbers to vote in the local government elections. “This has been happening rarely, people of Balochistan thronged the polling stations and as I expect the voter turnout remained between 30 to 35 per cent, which shows confidence of people in democracy and law and order situation,” he said.

The prime minister inaugurated work on the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway and announced the revival of the Mansehra Airport scheme scrapped by the former PTI government, a medical college, women university, natural gas supply to Balakot and other parts of the district and electricity and road schemes.

He announced the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company and an amount of Rs1 billion for redressal of civic issues faced by the people of Mansehra town.

Maryam Nawaz, the PMLN senior vice-president, in her speech, termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan a big liar. “Imran Khan used to say that a superpower was afraid of him, but he is now hiding in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for fear of his arrest,” she added.

“In fact, this cowardly man is hiding in Peshawar to evade his arrest. He was ousted from the Prime Minister’s House, but he had fled his residence Bani Gala as well,” said the PMLN leader.

Maryam Nawaz said the entire narrative of Imran Khan was fake. She thanked the people of KP for saying ‘absolutely not’ to his “Haqeeqi Azadi March”.

She flayed the former prime minister for his national and international policies and lauded her father Nawaz Sharif for his patriotism.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was using the KP government’s helicopter and other resources to destabilise the democratic government through the so-called Haqeeqi Azadi March.

“The financial and other resources of your government are being spent on such a failed march,” she said, adding a revolution could not be brought about through such safe rides.She said that Imran Khan, who always claimed to stand till the last, sought an NRO, first by contacting Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, then his father Nawaz Sharif and the apex court through middlemen.

She said Khan had promised the people of holding a sit-in, but in the morning — when the march reached Islamabad — he “made a run for it” by calling it off.

Other PMLN leaders including Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sardar Shahjahan, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also addressed the gathering.