Hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Larkana and Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 40.4°C and minimum was 24.5°C.