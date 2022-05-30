Hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Larkana and Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 40.4°C and minimum was 24.5°C.
LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore Principal Professor Dr Farooq Afzal has...
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division retrieved 1.5-kanal commercial land worth Rs25 million during an...
LAHORE:In order to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and express solidarity with the...
LAHORE:A team of researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology ,...
LAHORE:LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir has thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accepting LCCI suggestions for...
LAHORE:Infection prevention and control is a practical, evidence-based approach which prevents patients and health...
Comments