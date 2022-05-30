Railways land worth Rs25m retrieved

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division retrieved 1.5-kanal commercial land worth Rs25 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Sunday.
According to the PR sources, the operation was conducted near Level Crossing number 46 at
Gujranwala Cantt, on the directions of DS M Hanif Gull. The encroachers had occupied the land by making illegal stalls and installing carts there. The PR police also took part in the operation, along with the Railways staff. The DS said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue until recovery of entire railway land from grabbers.
