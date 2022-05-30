People fed up with PTI’s negative politics: PMLN

LAHORE:PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that the politics of Imran Khan and PTI will soon become a forgotten story, adding PTI will be found only in reference books. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Goraya said that people of Pakistan are fed up with the negative politics of PTI and Imran Khan and they have rejected this style of politics. Imran Khan's next call for a long march will also fail. PTI drowned the country economically and financially. People will no longer fall into the trap of PTI's misleading promises.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started the revival of the country's economy while the implementation of a comprehensive public welfare programme in the province has started under the leadership of CM Hamza Shehbaz, he said.—