WHO to set up eight new diarrhea testing labs in Punjab

LAHORE:World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala has said that WHO would establish eight new special diarrhea testing laboratories for the people of Punjab.

Mahipala called on Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis at his office here on Sunday.The commissioner apprised the WHO chief of steps taken to control diarrhea, saying that collective efforts were needed to prevent diarrhea and on the special directives of chief minister, all the departments concerned were immediately mobilised. He said, “We are thankful to all the support of WHO in helping us to provide best health facilities to people.” Dr Palitha Mahipala said, “I was pleasantly surprised to see timely and excellent response on diarrhea.” He said that due to the strategy only 20 confirm cases were reported in Lahore Division.

If action had not been taken in time, there would have been more cases, DrPalitha said and adding that WHO would establish eight new special diarrhea testing laboratories for people of Punjab.