Boy dies in two groups’ shootout

LAHORE:A 10-year-old boy died and two others injured in a shootout between two groups in the Misri Shah area on Sunday.

Usman alias Mann and Wasim Ijaz alias Semi Butt group members opened fire at each other on Bilal Road, Misri Shah during a fight. As a result, Abdul Razzaq, his 10-year-old son Umair and another passerby Habib Gul got injuries.

The accused fled the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced Umair dead.

According to the doctors, Umair was shot in the head. Razzaq along with his son was going to bazaar when the incident took place. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, shifted the body to the morgue and registered a case against the accused on the complaint of injured Abdul Razzaq.

CCPO took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP City. Woman tortured to death: A woman was tortured to death by her husband over a domestic issue in the Manga Mandi police area here on Sunday.

Victim Rabia Bibi, mother of five children, died in hospital a few hours after she was badly tortured allegedly by her husband Babar Nai. Accused Babar Nai of Manga Mandi Tibba Samad brutally tortured his wife Rabia Bibi during a domestic dispute. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where she expired. Her body was shifted to morgue.