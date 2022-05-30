 
Kabir Taj appointed political secretary to CM

By Our Correspondent
May 30, 2022

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has appointed Kabir Taj as his political secretary here Sunday. He appointed Kabir Taj as political secretary in view of his valuable services to the party, party officials said adding Kabir was a long time loyal leader of PML-N. Kabir and his family have a 40-year association with the party, they said.

