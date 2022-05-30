Kabir Taj appointed political secretary to CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has appointed Kabir Taj as his political secretary here Sunday. He appointed Kabir Taj as political secretary in view of his valuable services to the party, party officials said adding Kabir was a long time loyal leader of PML-N. Kabir and his family have a 40-year association with the party, they said.
LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore Principal Professor Dr Farooq Afzal has...
LAHORE:Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division retrieved 1.5-kanal commercial land worth Rs25 million during an...
LAHORE:In order to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and express solidarity with the...
LAHORE:A team of researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology ,...
LAHORE:LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir has thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accepting LCCI suggestions for...
