At least 44 dead, 56 missing in Brazil downpours

BrasÃ­lia: Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 44 people dead and dozens missing, the government said on Sunday, as rescuers capitalized on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.

"We registered 44 dead, 56 missing, 25 injured, 3,957 without shelter and 533 displaced," Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira told a press conference in Recife, the capital of hard-hit northeastern Pernambuco state.