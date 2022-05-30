At least 44 dead, 56 missing in Brazil downpours

BrasÃlia: Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 44 people dead and dozens missing, the government said on Sunday, as rescuers capitalized on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.
"We registered 44 dead, 56 missing, 25 injured, 3,957 without shelter and 533 displaced," Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira told a press conference in Recife, the capital of hard-hit northeastern Pernambuco state.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had fired Kharkiv’s security services chief for...
Istanbul: Another Turkish soldier has been killed during a military operation against Kurdish militants in the north...
Vilnius: Lithuanians have donated more than five million euros to a public fundraising campaign designed to buy a...
Montreal: Indigenous Canadian filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was denied entry to the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film...
Rennes, France: France will put down a killer whale stranded for weeks in the River Seine, after attempts to lead the...
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced Sunday it had named a senior diplomat as its first climate envoy, as officials vow to...
Comments