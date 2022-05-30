Lithuanians to help buy Ukraine a combat drone

Vilnius: Lithuanians have donated more than five million euros to a public fundraising campaign designed to buy a combat drone for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia’s invasion.

The money needed to buy a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone was raised in three-and-a-half days ending Saturday evening in the country of 2.8 million people. "Probably for the first time in history, citizens of one state can buy and donate such heavy weapons to another state," said influencer Andrius Tapinas, founder of the online broadcaster Laisves TV which launched the initiative.