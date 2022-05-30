Indigenous Canadian filmmaker asked to leave Cannes

Montreal: Indigenous Canadian filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was denied entry to the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival because he was wearing traditional moccasins, he told Canadian media on Sunday.

The director is a member of the Dene Indigenous community and grew up in the Northwest Territories of Canada. "I grew up around my culture on the land and moccasins are a big deal," he told CBC.

"I understand that there are certain rules about dress code on the red carpet so I thought if I wore a tuxedo, a bow tie, and a piece that showed I was Indigenous, it would be accepted."