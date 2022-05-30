France to put down sick killer whale stranded in River Seine

Rennes, France: France will put down a killer whale stranded for weeks in the River Seine, after attempts to lead the animal out to sea failed and revealed it is severely sick, local authorities said on Sunday.

A group of experts worked this weekend with sonar techniques to help the animal back into its natural salt water habitat, after its appearance in the iconic French river that flows through Paris astonished onlookers.

The killer whale, also known as an orca, has been sighted between the northern port city of Le Havre in Normandy and the city of Rouen further inland after first being spotted on May 16.