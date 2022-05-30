Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq

Nasiriyah, Iraq: Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death.
The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, according to the Word Health Organisation.
The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose. It causes death in as many as two-fifths of cases, according to medics.
