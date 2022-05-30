English village prepares four-day Jubilee party

LONDON: Next weekend, people across the UK and beyond will celebrate the 96-year-old queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.

And in the little village of Bidford-on-Avon, everything has to be perfect for the occasion. Here, as in most parts of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II remains extremely popular, and a small team of volunteers are putting in long hours to make sure the event is one to remember.

"I wake up at three or four o’clock in the morning, and I suddenly think of something that we might have forgotten to order," said Suze Meredith, chair of the village’s Platinum Jubilee committee.

With just days left before the celebrations start, she is working against the clock to get everything ready on time. Her role in this pretty village in central England has been "full-time for three months", she told AFP.

That morning, firefighters came with a long ladder to hang red, white and blue bunting along the main street. A few hours later, a group of traditional dancers were to hold a final rehearsal.