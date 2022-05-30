CITY PULSE

Mehfil-e-Izhar

Interactive Research & Development is holding ‘Mehfil-e-Izhar’, a showcase of participatory performing arts for health, well-being and social concerns in Pakistan, at 1pm on June 2 at the National Academy of Performing Arts. Call 0301-1156441 for more information.

Before the End of Time

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery from June 2 to June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Cactus Gardens

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by students of the Canvas Courtyard aged between seven and 14 years old. Titled ‘Cactus Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Clay Whisperer

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is celebrating the extraordinary life of Sheherezade Alam (1948-2022), the Clay Whisperer. Friends, fellow ceramists and all who were inspired by her can share their memories and pay tribute to her at 5pm on June 4. Call 021-35871025 for more information.

People’s Choice Expo

Magic Touch is holding ‘People’s Choice Expo’ from 2pm to 10pm on June 5 at the Alliance Francaise Karachi. The premium experience features unique and chic outlets, including several mouth-watering food stalls. Call 021-35873402 for more information.