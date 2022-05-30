CITY PULSE

Mehfil-e-Izhar
Interactive Research & Development is holding ‘Mehfil-e-Izhar’, a showcase of participatory performing arts for health, well-being and social concerns in Pakistan, at 1pm on June 2 at the National Academy of Performing Arts. Call 0301-1156441 for more information.
Before the End of Time
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery from June 2 to June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Cactus Gardens
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by students of the Canvas Courtyard aged between seven and 14 years old. Titled ‘Cactus Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
The Clay Whisperer
The Chawkandi Art Gallery is celebrating the extraordinary life of Sheherezade Alam (1948-2022), the Clay Whisperer. Friends, fellow ceramists and all who were inspired by her can share their memories and pay tribute to her at 5pm on June 4. Call 021-35871025 for more information.
People’s Choice Expo
Magic Touch is holding ‘People’s Choice Expo’ from 2pm to 10pm on June 5 at the Alliance Francaise Karachi. The premium experience features unique and chic outlets, including several mouth-watering food stalls. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
The non-profit Shahid Afridi Foundation has said that it has become one of the first charities to respond to the...
A minor girl was killed and her grandmother was injured after a 22-wheeled trailer ran them over in the Landhi...
A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA has challenged in the Sindh High Court the direct appointments of 35 DSPs in...
After the successful completion of the English Access Microscholarship Program 2019-21 by the Humanities Department of...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that former prime minister Imran Khan begged...
The new system would also govern the entire admissions process at the Karachi University
