Girl killed, grandmother hurt after trailer runs them over

A minor girl was killed and her grandmother was injured after a 22-wheeled trailer ran them over in the Landhi locality on Sunday. Meanwhile, two other people were killed in road accidents in separate parts of Karachi.

Officials said the trailer accident took place near Younus Chowrangi, which falls within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers arrived on the scene to take the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), they added.

Police said the deceased was identified as four-year-old Sania Kashif and the injured as 50-year-old Parveen Sami, adding that they lived in the Bhains Colony area of Landhi. Officials said the woman’s son was driving her and the girl on his motorbike, but he had no idea that his mother and niece had fallen off the two-wheeler and been run over by a trailer around half a kilometre before. Police said the trailer driver escaped after the accident.

Separately, a man was killed after a speeding vehicle hit his motorbike on the Super Highway in the limits of the Gadap City police station. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 30-year-old Tahir Yousuf. He was an electrician who lived in Korangi.

Moreover, a man was killed and another injured after they lost control of their motorbikes and fell into a storm water drain along Sharea Faisal. The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Arsalan Fawad and the injured as Haseeb, 22. They were taken to the JPMC.