Appointments of 35 DSPs challenged

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA has challenged in the Sindh High Court the direct appointments of 35 DSPs in the Sindh police.

He submitted that it had been reported in the print and electronic media that the Sindh police had illegally appointed 35 DSPs through direct appointments without adopting the service rules.

He submitted that these 35 police officers were appointed or recruited in grade 17 on post of DSP without proper selection procedure or any recruitment committee. He submitted that merit had not been ensured by the SPs and Sindh government in the recruitment.

He submitted that fair and meritorious appointment to public office was a requirement and spirit of law under the Article 18 of the Constitution and appointments to public office could only be made through a competitive process on merit as provided under the recruitment rules and not otherwise.

The high court was requested to declare all the 35 appointments for the DSP posts in the Sindh police as void. The petitioner requested the SHC to set aside the impugned notification with regard to the appointment of 35 DSPs and direct the Sindh police to strictly act upon the Supreme Court judgment that provided the criteria for appointments of government officers in grade 17.