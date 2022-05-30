Imran begged every political party to save his rule, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that former prime minister Imran Khan begged every political party to save his rule in the country.

A statement issued on Sunday quoted the information minister as saying that Khan had based the very foundations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on lies and false promises. Memon said that arrogance and incompetence shown by Khan had caused the eventual downfall of the PTI government. He added that now it was the time for the downfall of Khan's politics.

He stated that the former prime minister had been getting exposed due to his false promises made to the public. He urged the PTI chairman to realise that lies had no foundations.

Khan should learn a lesson from his past mistakes and adopt a right direction for his political movement, Memon said as he lamented that the PTI chairman had made an attempt to transform political rivalries into actual enmities.

The information minister remarked that efforts must be made to negate the culture of abusive language and misbehaviour in politics introduced by Khan. He alleged that former prime minister had become mentally unstable due to his greed for power.