Key suspect’s father, another man arrested in Jazlan murder case

Police have arrested two more suspects, including the key suspect’s father who they charged with facilitating teenaged Jazlan Faisal’s murder a few days ago over a petty issue in a housing society on the Super Highway in the limits of the Gadap City police station.

The investigation police on Sunday arrested Irfan, who was already nominated in the FIR, as well as Faiz, who they charged with facilitating the murder. Police said Faiz is the father of the key suspect, Hasnain, who is already in police custody, adding that it was Faiz whose licensed weapon was used to murder the boy. Police also said raids are underway to arrest the remaining two suspects of the case.

Earlier, four suspects, including three brothers, who apparently belong to an influential family, were booked in the murder case. The boy was shot dead and his friend, Shahmir, 20, injured on May 24 over a personal dispute. Police and the victim’s family said the incident had occurred during a quarrel over rash driving.

FIR No. 222/22 under sections 302, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on the complaint of Jazlan’s uncle Arif Sabir at the Gadap City police station. The complainant nominated brothers Ahsan, Irfan and Hasnain in the FIR.

Sabir said Jazlan and two others were visiting their friend in the housing society, where a scuffle broke out between him and a motorcyclist over rash driving, following which the biker called his brothers, who opened indiscriminate fire, killing the teenager on the spot and injuring his friend Shahmir.

Police said that all the victims and suspects were students belonging to affluent families. Jazlan’s murder became a top trend on social media, where activists started a campaign, posting videos and pictures of the suspects carrying weapons, demanding that they be arrested immediately.