Suspect shot dead, another injured in Gulshan encounter

A suspect was shot dead and another wounded during an alleged encounter with the police in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday. Moreover, two people were injured during an attempt to mug them in separate parts of Karachi.

Officials said two men were looting passers-by near the Nipa Flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when the police arrived on the scene and tried to intercept the suspects. However, they added, the alleged robbers opened fire on the police and tried to escape, so the police returned fire and killed one of the suspects was wounded the other, while a rickshaw driver named Juggan was also injured during the encounter.

Officials said the casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the deceased suspect was identified as 32-year-old Latif and the injured as Raju. Police said they recovered weapons from the suspects and impounded their motorbike.

Separately, a man named Kashan Abdul Kareem was wounded when he resisted an attempt to mug him within the limits of the Gadap City police station. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Similarly, 28-year-old Abid Hussain was wounded when he resisted an attempt to mug him in Malir’s Al-Falah area. He was taken to the JPMC.