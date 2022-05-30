Punjab stealing Sindh’s water in collusion with Irsa, alleges Wassan

A conspiracy has been set into motion to turn Sindh into a desert as the province has not been getting its due share of irrigation water owing to collusion between Punjab and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan made this allegation on Sunday. According to a statement issued, he said the Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Panjnad link canals had reached their dead levels owing to the mishandling of the water situation by Irsa.

He lamented that many crops in Sindh were about to be ruined due to acute shortage of water. Wassan said that Sindh had to face up to 53 per cent shortage of water than its due share due to Irsa’s incompetence.

He added that the water level in the Keenjhar Lake had dropped to an alarming extent while water had also reduced in Chashma and Taunsa barrages by 40,000 cusecs. He said cotton and sugar cane crops in Sindh had dried up due to unavailability of water and more crops could be ruined if the drought situation persisted.

Wassan said that water was not even available for the survival of the livestock as cattle had started to die in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin due to water scarcity. He appealed to the prime minister to take cognisance of the situation.