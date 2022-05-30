Criticising delays, JI demands holding local govt elections

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that the administration of Sindh is constitutionally bound to frame an empowered local bodies system run by an elected government.

Rehman said that after usurping the city’s rights, major political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, are now trying their best to avoid local government elections, but the city’s residents will not allow them to do so.

“In the upcoming LG polls, Karachiites will reject all these political parties who have played their role in the downfall and destruction of the once City of Lights,” he said while addressing a massive Karachi Huqooq Caravan rally, a part of the religious party’s ongoing movement for the city’s rights.

A large number of people attended the rally that started at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Moving through North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth and Federal B Area, the rally finally reached the Liaquatabad Supermarket area. JI leaders addressed the participants at the mausoleum, the Hyderi Market and Liaquatabad.

At the end of the rally, Rehman said that the main objective of the rally was to highlight the neglected rights of the city and its citizens.

He presented a charter of demands, and announced that the JI’s struggle will continue until the acceptance of the demands and the provision of the people’s due rights. He also announced holding a big convention in the city on June 26.

Talking about the demands, he said that incapable and corrupt officials and the water tanker mafia, with the patronage of the government, have created a very complicated water crisis for the sake of their own monetary benefits.

The JI Karachi chief said that the only solution to the prevailing water supply crisis in the city is the K-IV bulk water supply project. He said the K-IV project was introduced some 17 years ago, but it remains in limbo to date.

“The voters in Karachi have already rejected the massive decrease from 650 million gallons to 260 million gallons of water in the project,” he said. He demanded that the government complete the K-IV water supply project on war footing.

Rehman said that the situation is the same when it comes to the electricity crisis. Calling K-Electric a mafia, he demanded that the government nationalise KE. He said that the company has not only failed at the basis purpose for which it was privatised but has also looted the masses and tax payers’ money to the maximum extent possible.

He demanded that the government provide immediate relief to the people of the city by putting an end to over-billing and load-shedding, and paying back the Rs42 billion worth of clawbacks.

He said that the 30 million people of Karachi have also rejected the flawed results of the census held in 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. “The flawed census, which showed only half of Karachi’s total population, provided the basis for injustices with the city, which also happens to be the economic nerve of Pakistan.”

He demanded that the government correct the number of population in Karachi, and accordingly allocate representation in the provincial and national assemblies as well as share in resources.

The JI Karachi chief said the youth in the city have also been facing injustices when it comes to their share in opportunities for education and livelihood.

“The city generates the lion’s share in revenue and taxes for both the province and the Centre, but its citizens are deprived of even their due share in resources and opportunities.” He said the quota system should come to an end with immediate effect. He also demanded a proper mass transit system for the city. Talking about civic facilities, he said health, education, gas, sport, solid waste management and other sectors should be brought under a proper mechanism.

He demanded that the Sindh government act upon each and every clause of the agreement reached between the PPP government and the JI. He also demanded that the government ensure implementation on the judiciary’s decision about Article 140-A of the constitution.

Addressing the federal government, he said that if the Centre intends to provide relief to the people, it needs to immediately withdraw the decision of the massive increase in petrol prices.

Rehman said that unfortunately, all the political parties have played a role against the interests of Karachi, and the time has come for Karachiites to reject all of them. He pointed out that the JI had earlier turned Karachi into the City of Lights and peace, and it would do so again if elected.

The religious party’s massive rally caused some disturbances in the smooth flow of traffic in different parts of the city, particularly in District Central, where commuters faced problems in moving towards their destinations.