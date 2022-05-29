British Council holds art contest for children

KARACHI : As part of the Commonwealth Connections (CWC), the Pakistan-UK Season is supporting an activity to engage six public and private schools, including one special school, which have been working with a wider CWC programme to provide a unique opportunity to build sports, arts and citizenship connections throughout the education sector between the host city and the country and the geographies of the Commonwealth.

In alignment with the CWC’s objective of providing educational opportunities for young people and their teachers in schools across the Commonwealth to learn and develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of the Commonwealth and its values, the Pakistan-UK Season hosted an art exhibition of students who have been involved with the programme. The event was held on Saturday, and parents, students and community members attended it to encourage the young talent in Pakistan.

Along with the art exhibition, a number of engaging activities were planned around kids to help them develop their social and cognitive skills.

Speaking for the event, Mariya Afzal, director of Pakistan-UK: New Perspectives, said: “Through collaborations, the PK-UK Season adds value by supporting this Commonwealth Connections event that will showcase children’s creativity and cultural wealth through arts activities primarily focusing on themes such as culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, and opportunities for women and girls.”

The aim of the CWC programme is to allow young people to feel more ownership and develop an ability to shape their communities. Activities like these will help young people understand and examine global issues and engage in positive dialogue across borders and cultures to develop their global citizenship skills.

Towards the end of the event, the participants of the art exhibition received certificates from the British Council staff, who appreciated the efforts by the young talent and encouraged schools to keep working hard in contributing to make these children not only valuable asset to our society but for international community as well.

The Pakistan-UK Season was launched in March this year marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan. The programme will showcase the cultural wealth and contemporary creativity of both countries; facilitate professional collaboration for culture, creative and education sectors; and focus on a shared future through building lasting partnerships.

It will focus on challenging perceptions, particularly amongst the younger generation in both countries. An expansive programme will explore collaborations across the themes of culture and heritage; environment and sustainability, and women & girls. One of the highlights will be multidisciplinary artist Osman Yousef Zada’s Infinity Bridge project at the V&A in London in partnership with the British Council and Pakistan High Commission.

The British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural exchanges and educational opportunities.