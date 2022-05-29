LGH employees promoted

LAHORE : Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday has issued orders for promotion of two employees of Lahore General Hospital to Grade 17 and appointment as Superintendent. Amjad Ali and Akbar Elahi have assumed their new responsibilities.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while congratulating the promoted employees said that the role of Superintendent in the hospital cannot be ignored as government correspondence and Awareness regarding departmental rules/affairs is part of his job. Prof Al-freed hoped that the superintendents would discharge their responsibilities efficiently and contribute to the betterment of the reputation of the organization by utilizing their skills and abilities.