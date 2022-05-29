PHA plants 500 fruit trees along canal

LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted around 500 fruit plants and trees alongside the canal, here on Saturday.
On the occasion, PHA Director General Umar Jhangir appreciated the role of civil societies for making the country green, adding that the 500 plants given by the civil society which include pomegranate, guava, mulberry and others.
He also appreciated the PHA staff for doing their outdoor duties in extreme weather.
He said the PHA was striving to make the city more beautiful by carrying out various beautification projects.
He urged the people to play their active role in green activities and plant more trees.
He also demanded support from civil society for enhancing green areas of the city. Civil Society representative Nada Haider thanked the PHA and recalled the resolve to provide more trees, plants and saplings to the authority.
