LWMC starts pre-monsoon cleanliness drive

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, has started its pre-monsoon cleanliness arrangements across the City.

As per the plan issued for desilting of drains, more than 600 workers and additional machinery have been deputed at 528 drains in the City. Despite the daily cleanliness operation, desilting activities are being conducted in all towns of the city. In order to ensure the timely cleaning of roads and disposing of the desilting material all resources are being utilised.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that providing the best sanitation facilities to the people of Lahore in all situations is the top priority and Lahore Waste Management Company is steadfast to facilitating the residents of Lahore during monsoon season. Operation teams are ensuring cleanliness of Lahore city in all three shifts and 85% vehicles are active in the first shift.

Rafia Haider further said that mechanical sweeping and washing of major roads are being ensured in night shift as well as in morning shift. Instructions have also been issued to all town managers to ensure 100 percent attendance of workers.

Citizens are also requested to play their role in maintaining cleanliness and instead of littering and dumping waste in drains. They have been advised to put the garbage in bins installed by LWMC.

Moreover, in case of any complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.

Cholistan areas facing water crisis: The people of Cholistan have said that they are facing severe water shortage.

M Ijaz-ur-Rehman, provincial secretary general of Pakistan Seraiki Party, visited Toba Azeem Wala, Toba Pir Wala, Toba Bator, Toba Jaffa and thousands of years old historical Seneca Ther. Ijaz-ur-Rehman said the people of Cholistan said that no government official reached Toba Jaats. They are very worried over unavailability of water.

“Our animals have died. Animals are the only source of our livelihood and they are now dying because of the government's criminal silence. Cholistan Development Authority’s officials are repeatedly contacted, but there was no response. The government has left us helpless. We demand the government solve our water problem immediately,” they said. Seraiki leader Ejaz-ur-Rehman said Toba Jaats are in the side areas from Qila Derawar and are facing severe water crisis.

There is no pipeline there. The pipeline in Cholistan is in a state of disrepair due to which water has wasted. Pipeline is not repaired, Ejaz-ur-Rehman said and added, “We are always present in Cholistan on the direction of our party chairperson Dr Nukhba Taj Langah and party president Malikullah Nawaz and delivering water to them.”