Crime against women won’t be tolerated: IG

LAHORE : Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of harassment of a women in Bahawalnagar and sought a report from Bahawalpur RPO.

The IG directed the DPO to probe the incident under personal supervision and said a strict legal action should be taken against those responsible. He said the perpetrators of violence against women do not deserve any concession, while investigating all aspects of the incident, action should be taken against the perpetrators of violence against women.

Meanwhile, the IG has taken notice of the incident of killing of two sisters by their brother in a domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib and has demanded a report on the incident from Sheikhupura RPO.

The IG Punjab while ordering to form a special team for the early arrest of the accused said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and produced before the law. He said that the accused will definitely be punished.

The IG directed that justice be provided to the bereaved families.

EX-IG’S FATHER SUGGESTED NAME YOUM-E-TAKBIR: Twenty-four years of Pakistan’s acquisition of nuclear power have been completed. Syed Ghazanfar Abbas suggested the name Youm-e-Takbir. Ghazanfar Abbas was the father of Syed Ibn-e-Hussain, a former IG and a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan made its defence invincible by detonating a nuclear device at Chaghi, and the Pakistani nation celebrates this historic event every year as Youm-e-Takbir.

It is noteworthy that the name Youm-e-Takbir was suggested by Syed Ghazanfar Abbas, in recognition of which then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif awarded him certificate of honor. Ghazanfar Abbas from Multan was a civil engineer and he proposed the name of Youm-e-Takbir for May 28 in the competition organised by the government which was unanimously approved. He was awarded the certificate of honor on May 19, 1999.

State land retrieved: Railway police have retrieved railway land near Cantt Station, Gujranwala on Saturday.

The operation was carried out between Cantt Yard and railway crossing No 46 in which

Gujranwala SHO, Station Master, IOW railway and other staff participated and 1.5 canals of commercial land worth Rs25 was retrieved from the land grabbers.

The encroachers were illegally carrying out business on the land. According to Inspector General Railway Police, Faisal Shahkar, railway police are providing tremendous assistance and security to the railway administration to retrieve every inch of railway land across the country.