PU holds seminar on money laundering

LAHORE : Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) in collaboration with the National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) organised a seminar on “Money Laundering”.

Joint Director of State Bank of Pakistan currently working with NAB, Lahore Gulzar Khan, Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Joint Director NIBAF Rao Ahmed Mukhtar, faculty members, students and employees attended the seminar.

In his address, Gulzar Khan gave a detailed presentation on threats caused to the national sovereignty and the economy by the menace of money laundering. He also briefed the participants on the protocol of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He also highlighted areas to be strengthened for placing the country on the FATF.

Rao Ahmed Mukhtar briefed the regulatory framework of SBP in developing a comprehensive policy to be practiced by the banks for control of money laundering.

Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan also spoke on the threats caused by money laundering. He stressed the need to promote public awareness on this issue. He appreciated the efforts of the SBP officials in sharing their knowledge and experience with the students of HCBF.