Expats have right to vote: Pervaiz

LAHORE : Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Jutt and his daughter Ayesha Nazir Jutt called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.
Chairman Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Overseas Pakistan Chaudhry Gulzar Muhammad and Dr Sarfraz were also present on the occasion.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Ch Nazir Jutt is working for the rights of overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia with great enthusiasm.
He said PMLN only knows how to operate ATMs and not EVMs, therefore, it does not accept elections on EVMs.
Overseas Pakistanis have the right to vote, which is one of their basic rights.
The bogus rulers do not understand that foreign exchange sent by overseas Pakistanis strengthens the economy.
Ch Nazir Jutt said Imran Khan’s long march was successful as millions of people participated in it and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf workers reached D-Chowk on the appeal of Imran Khan. Police used batons and teargas against the workers and injured them.
We have not backed down from the protest and we stand with Imran Khan, he said.
