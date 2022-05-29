Matric Pak Studies paper now on June 11

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that paper of Pakistan Studies of Class 10th, which was earlier postponed, will now be held on June 11.
A BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the candidates would appear for the said paper in the same exam centers under the same roll numbers. It is pertinent to mention here that the paper was postponed following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) long march on May 25.
