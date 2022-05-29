CM bans political activities in Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of political gatherings in Greater Iqbal Park and has said that it is not appropriate to use the historical park for meetings in any way.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also rejected the proposal of charging an entry ticket in the park and said that it was a poor man's park and he will not allow charging entrance fee from the citizens. He also expressed his anger over putting up the proposal of charging ticket to the park in the meeting.

Addressing a meeting, Chief Minister has expressed frustration over the untimely purchase of plant seeds in the past. He has ordered an inquiry into untimely purchase of seeds. He said the board of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would be completed soon.

The Chief Minister said that any workers of PHA serving in the houses of any officer/officials and politicians should be recalled immediately. He said zero tolerance policy should be followed in this regard.

He said that a plan should be drawn up for planting trees in South Punjab by identifying vacant lands. The Butterfly House in Jallo Botanical Park should also be made functional soon, he directed adding the affairs of PHA would be run in a transparent manner. “I will not listen to any recommendation and will give full support to PHA,” he said and directed to make a WhatsApp group in which progress on the decisions taken in the meeting should be updated on daily basis.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed that the PTI jalsa had destroyed plants and grass in Greater Iqbal Park and caused a loss of about Rs 5 million to the park.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, Col (retd) Mubashir Javed, Imran Goraya and DG PHA attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz gave approval for restoration of metro bus service infrastructure. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in Model Town on Saturday in which the issues of Lahore Metro Bus Service and infrastructure rehabilitation programme were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Metro Bus was a ride of common man. In the past, this public welfare scheme was badly neglected.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directed that a mechanism should be worked out to keep the passengers updated on the arrival and departure of buses at the station through loudspeakers. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of restoration works. He directed that construction of roofs of the project should be completed before the monsoon season and installation of air coolers with fans in the waiting areas should be reviewed.

He said that comprehensive planning should be done for revenue generation from stations and corridors. The final plan should be presented as soon as possible.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Majid Zahoor, Ali Raza, Secretary Transport, DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA and officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, congratulating the nation on Youm-e-Takbir, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in his message said that May 28 was the most important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan. PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan's defense invincible by detonating a nuclear bomb.

On May 28, 1998, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the whole nation was proud of this historic achievement of Pakistan. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that Youm-e-Takbir is a historic day of national unity.

He said that the credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to the enthusiastic and courageous leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that today we have to reaffirm our commitment that we will not allow any threat to the integrity, sovereignty and defense of our dear homeland. Hamza Shehbaz also took notice of the incident of killing of two sisters and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Moreover, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that officials like constable Shehbaz were heroes of Punjab Police and the nation. Constable Shehbaz won the hearts of all quarters with his excellent manners and behaviour. He said that despite the insolence of the woman, the patience shown by Shehbaz was commendable. Today everyone was praising you while criticizing the attitude of the woman and he was proud that he has enlightened the name of Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz ordered to take legal action against those found responsible for showing indecent behaviour with the women in the incident, which took place in the area of Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and sought a report from the Inspector General Police.

Hamza Shehbaz remarked that no civilized society allows committing torture on the women adding that doing indecent behaviour with the women is intolerable. CM directed the police to bring the persons involved in the incident into the stern grip of law forthwith and added that all requirements of justice be fulfilled. CM stated that no one would be allowed to take the law into hands and ordered to submit report of the incident after undergoing its inquiry from every aspect.