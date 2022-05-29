Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Islamabad, Murree, Sargodha, Joharabad, Mangla, Rawalpindi, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Dir, Parachinar, Takhtbai, Balakot, Kalam, Kakul, Cherat, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta and Kotli.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 40.5°C and minimum was 29.1°C.