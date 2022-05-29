Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Islamabad, Murree, Sargodha, Joharabad, Mangla, Rawalpindi, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Dir, Parachinar, Takhtbai, Balakot, Kalam, Kakul, Cherat, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta and Kotli.
Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 40.5°C and minimum was 29.1°C.
LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council Saturday organised a painting competition on Youm-e-Takbir, here at Alhamra Arts...
Islamabad : Ministry of Interior on Friday sent a recommendation to the Finance Division to revise salary structure...
High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of premature deaths in the world. According to the World Health...
LAHORE : Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to sun and follow...
Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Saturday directed all the field police officers to...
LAHORE : The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested eight suspects belonging to different defunct...
Comments