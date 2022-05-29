Gunmen kill cop in Iran’s southeast

TEHRAN: Gunmen shot dead a policeman and wounded his wife in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported on Saturday.

"Last night... police captain Abbas Rahanjam was martyred and his wife was wounded," after they were shot by armed assailants, Khodabakhsh Pakirshahi, a deputy governor of the province’s Delgan county was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.