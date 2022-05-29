31 die at Nigeria church event

ABUJA: At least 31 people were killed on Saturday when a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed, police said.
The disaster happened in Port Harcourt city in Nigeria’s Rivers state, local police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said, confirming a death toll of 31 people.
Local Nigerian media reported the event organised by the King’s Assembly church was offering food and gifts for the poor at a sports field.
