Sunday May 29, 2022
World

Turkey shows off drones at Azerbaijan air show

By AFP
May 29, 2022

BAKU: Looping in the air at lightning speed, Turkish drones like those used against Russian forces in Ukraine draw cheers from the crowd at an air show in Azerbaijan.

Turkey is showcasing its defence technology at the aerospace and technology festival "Teknofest" that started in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku this week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend on Saturday.

