26 people missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

JAKARTA: 26 people were missing on Saturday after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia, officials said.
The country’s search and rescue agency said the vessel was carrying 43 people when it capsized on Thursday in the Makassar Strait, the sea separating the islands of Sulawesi and Borneo.
"Seventeen people have been rescued alive by two tugboats that were passing by. We have deployed a rescue team to search for the missing others," he said.
KYIV, Ukraine: The former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, said on Saturday he was barred from leaving the...
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Russia pressed its onslaught on eastern Ukraine on Saturday, saying it had captured the strategic...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden the consoler-in-chief will no doubt find exactly the right message on Sunday as he visits Texas...
GENEVA: Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health authorities to...
COLOMBO: Police in Sri Lanka used tear gas and a water cannons on Saturday to disperse demonstrators trying to...
TEHRAN: Gunmen shot dead a policeman and wounded his wife in Iran’s restive southeastern province of...
Comments