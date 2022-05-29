26 people missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

JAKARTA: 26 people were missing on Saturday after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia, officials said.

The country’s search and rescue agency said the vessel was carrying 43 people when it capsized on Thursday in the Makassar Strait, the sea separating the islands of Sulawesi and Borneo.

"Seventeen people have been rescued alive by two tugboats that were passing by. We have deployed a rescue team to search for the missing others," he said.