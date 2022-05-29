Verdict reserved on PTI MNA’s bail plea in defamation case

A district and sessions court on Saturday reserved its verdict on a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan seeking confirmation of the bail granted to him in a case related to defaming state institutions.

On May 23, the court had approved the pre-arrest bail of the lawmaker against a surety of Rs100,000 and adjourned the hearing until May 28, Saturday, for the confirmation of his bail or otherwise.

Khan was booked for allegedly defaming state institutions. Sections 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc.) and 500-A (defamation) were among the sections of the Pakistan Penal Code invoked against him.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The defence counsel said there was no eyewitness of the alleged crime and the charges against his client were baseless and politically motivated. He pleaded with the court to confirm the bail.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of the state through Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Mohammad Ashraf Jogi. According to the FIR, the complainant was on routine patrol on Friday when he noticed graffiti in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6 area, portraying different animals with “law of the jungle is better” and other captions.

A video had also gone viral on social media showing Khan with four or five men working on the graffiti.