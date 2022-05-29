‘Equal status, special package for minorities a must to prevent suicides in Tharparkar’

The absence of basic facilities of life, especially the unavailability of clean drinking water, harsh weather, lack of financial resources and socio-economic disparity, have emerged as leading reasons behind the growing prevalence of suicides in the Tharparkar district of Sindh, where 79 people -- 48 women and 31 men -- committed suicide in the year 2020 alone, the Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) said on Saturday.

Sharing the data of suicides in other districts of lower Sindh, the authority said 77 people had committed suicide in Badin, 73 in Dadu, 70 in Mirpurkhas, 66 in Sanghar, 64 in Umerkot and 75 in six districts of Karachi, between 2016 and 2020.

However, he said, the numbers of suicides in Tharparkar and districts could be underreported, as in many cases, suicides were not reported in far- flung areas of the province.

Low socio-economic conditions, discrimination and sense of being second grade citizens were also a leading cause of suicidal tendencies among the Hindu community in lower Sindh and other minority groups in Pakistan, SMHA officials said and called for giving equal status and providing a special package to the minorities to uplift their socio-economic conditions and self-esteem to prevent suicides among their youths.

“The rate of suicide is very high in the deserts of India and Pakistan, including the Indian state of Gujarat as well as in the Cholistan desert of Punjab and District Tharparkar in Sindh. We are desperately trying to prevent people from committing suicides in lower Sindh districts, including Tharparkar, Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot,” Senator Dr Karim Khuwaja, chairman of the SMHA, at a meeting of the authority at a local hotel.

Senior psychiatrists associated with public and private health facilities, senior psychologists from the University of Karachi, Institute of Clinical Psychology, health officials from the Mirpurkhas division, district health officers (DHOs) as well as district administration officials from Tharparkar and adjoining areas attended the meeting.

Chairman SMHA Dr Karim Khuwaja, who conducted the first-ever “Psychological Autopsy of Suicide Cases Registered at District Tharparker 2020”, said men and women as young as 12-18 years were committing suicides in Tharparkar, and a special package was required for the minorities to eliminate their sense of deprivation.

“Apart from poor socio-economic conditions, minorities in our backward districts, including Tharparkar and adjoining areas, feel marginalised and discriminated. They are treated as second-grade citizens and feel extremely deprived. We have around 20 million people who belong to different religious minorities and they need constitutional protection, for which another amendment in the constitution is required,” Senator Karim Khuwaja said.

He said Sindh Mental Health Authority constituted a team of leading psychiatrists and psychologists from different public and private health facilities and universities and held mental health camps in seven Talukas of Tharparkar recently where they examined 3,000 people and provided them psychiatric and psychological help.

“Now we are planning to train the healthcare professionals in these districts, including Mirpurkhas, to identify patients with psychiatric illnesses and psychological issues and refer them to trained psychiatrists and psychologists. We believe that with the provision of appropriate psychiatric help and psychological support, we can prevent suicides to a large extent,” he added.

President Pakistan Psychiatric Society Prof. Dr. Iqbal Afridi said the people of Tharparkar were facing poverty, social deprivation and natural calamities like droughts as well as lack of entertainment facilities. He added that boredom coupled with poverty was one of the reasons compelling people to end their lives.

“There are several issues in Tharparkar. There is no drinking water, no amusement activity, no livelihood and no education. Life starts in the morning and ends at sunset with nothing to do. It is a difficult life and there is no attraction in it.

“Depressed mood, interest loss and energy’s deficiency, which I call as DIE, is the reason for growing suicides and we need to address the issues that are compelling people in Tharparkar to die,” he said and added that unfortunately there were no psychiatrists at Tharparkar’s hospitals for early detection of suicide symptoms and to provide mental help to people in trouble.

Several other mental health specialists, including Dr Chuni Lal from the JPMC, Dr Syed Ali Wasif from Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Prof Dr Haider Naqvi from the Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Farah Iqbal from the University of Karachi, Prof Dr Uzma Ali from the Institute of Clinical Psychology, KU, and Dr Qudsia Tariq, were also present and discussed different aspects of the mental health issues facing the people of Tharparkar and the adjoining districts.