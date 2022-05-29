IO gets seven days to produce Nimra Kazmi

A magisterial court has given the investigation officer (IO) seven days’ time to produce Nimra Kazmi, a teenage girl who had gone missing from a Karachi neighbourhood and was later found to have married a man in Punjab.

The investigation officer, DSP Aftab, appeared before the judicial magistrate (East), stating that a police team was conducting raids in Punjab to trace the whereabouts of the girl and her purported husband, but it had not succeeded in locating them yet. He sought 10 days’ time to locate and produce Kazmi in the court.

The magistrate, however, granted him seven days to comply with the court order.

Kazmi’s parents had moved an application in the court, seeking directives for the police to probe the disappearance and underage marriage of their daughter. They said she mysteriously went missing from their Saudabad residence earlier this month and was later traced in Lahore, claiming she had solemnised free-will marriage.