Kamal urges PPP to honour its promise to amend local govt law

Holding local body elections without an effective local government system is tantamount to killing the constitutional rights of the people.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Friday while talking to residents of Baldia Town.

“The Pakistan People Party-led Sindh government has not made amendments to the local government law contrary to the written agreement with the PSP. The PPP must honour its commitment,” he said.

He also demanded that the federal government implement an effective local government system in the country by making three constitutional amendments to give economic and social stability to the country.

“The powers and departments of the elected local body representatives should be written in the Constitution like that of the prime minister and the chief ministers,” Kamal remarked. “Elections to the National and provincial assemblies should be made conditional on local government elections. Financial and administrative autonomy should be given by launching the PFC award in the style of NFC award.”

Kamal said that the nation was left with no option but the PSP to get its chronic issues resolved. The PSP had the credibility, capability, character, effective strategy and above all feasible solutions to fix Pakistan's chronic issues, he added.

He stated that the country had tried all the experiments, and they had not only failed miserably but also the situation exacerbated because of them. He reiterated that the PSP was the only solution to the problems of the people of Sindh, including Karachi.