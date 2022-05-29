Workshop on philosophy held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : The inaugural session for the Fifth Annual Workshop on Philosophy and Techniques of Quantitative Research was held at Fatima Jinnah Women's University.

The workshop coordinator Dr. Faiza Azhar Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics welcomed guests and speakers.

The guest of honour of the session was Dr Azra Yasmin. She delivered the welcome address in which she briefly introduced the department as well as the workshop. She also highlighted the importance of quantitative research in social sciences.

Dr Bushra Yasmin, Workshop Patron introduced the workshop. She also introduced and elaborated on different sessions as well as their importance. In the end, she expressed her hope for a successful and fruitful event.

Dr Lory Barile, Associate Professor at the University of Warwick was the keynote speaker for the session. She spoke on "Philosophy for Producing Top Quality Research."

She went step by step in explaining the process of carrying out research. Her emphasis was primarily on generating ideas for viable research papers for which she explained the importance of critical thinking, practicality and logical reasoning. She further elaborated on the importance of research question.

After the question and answer session, the guest speaker Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar from QAU, Islamabad, took the stage. His lecture was titled, “Quantitative Methods: Thinking Clearly with Data”.

He explained that simply focusing on statistics and econometric techniques is not a good idea. There is a need for continuous discussion and refinement of ideas. He further warned the young researchers regarding various biases that can affect the research process.

He particularly focused on differentiating between causality and correlation. He also emphasized the need for a clear research question requiring specificity.

He encouraged the participants to explore new tools and techniques for research. The session ended with the guest speaker being given a token of appreciation and a photo-op with the participants of the workshop.