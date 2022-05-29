Care for young generation

Islamabad : Motorbikes are very beneficial for working people to reach their destination. At one time, the middle-aged men used to drive this vehicle. However, in the last many years, the young generation has become the only drivers of the motorbikes and the whole highway has become their own property.

“When riding a motorbike, young generation folks are unable to see if there is anyone on the front or back, right or left, they do not move at a balanced speed. Not being able to ride a motorbike at extra speed is a kind of un-smartness for them,” adds Sarmad.

“It is now a death trap to hand over motorbike keys to young boys to satisfy their wild cravings. Surprisingly, the number of deaths that a motorbike kills in one year is increasing several times every year. Motorbike accidents are on the rise dramatically,” says Shafqat Hussain.

“Study by multiple research and road safety groups reveals the increase in road accidents is one of the reasons behind the large availability of motorbikers. Most of them do not have licenses. They are not supposed to drive on the roads and highways. They do not use helmets, disobeying road transport laws,” says Ali Asghar.

“I have seen a lady with four kids sitting behind a motorbike rider. This is not right. Apart from that, I once saw a two years old kid sitting in front of his father. He was driving fast. Accidents increase when vehicles move recklessly on empty roads,” says Zammurad Naqvi.

“At present motorbikes are being used more than public transport to travel from one point to another. It is unfortunate that motorbikes have become an alternative to public transport,” says Haider Abbas.

“Taking a Bikeya ride for long-distance travel is extremely risky. Many Bikeyas transport long-distance passengers. This is not fair and must be declared illegal,” says Farhat Hasan.

“Young people are a big part of the productive manpower, on whom our future development and progress depend. According to transport experts, the risk of a motorbike accident is 30 times higher. However, a class of teenagers who get a motorcycle become insane,” says Nadeem Zaidi.

“They see it as a symbol of heroism, which is not true at all. The trend of bike racing has also increased among them due to various propaganda including social media, which is more deadly. There is a competition as to who can ride a motorbike at a high speed and in different poses by making loud noises,” adds Nadeem.

Syed Nusrat says, “Parents can help stop dangerous biking and racing by kids. Motorbike riders must be adults. They must have a driving license. They must comply with traffic laws. Riders must also wear helmets. No one should be permitted to ride a motorbike without following these rules.”