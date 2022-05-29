Islooites show up to restore beauty of green belt in Blue Area

Islamabad: Nature lovers would plant new trees in the green belts in Blue Area that were burnt down by the protesters during a long march organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the details, a religious party has already approached the civic agency and informed it about its plan to plant 500 trees in these green belts in the next few days.

Some people also visited the Blue Area and symbolically planted many trees but organized campaigns are likely to be launched soon by non-governmental organizations to restore the beauty of the green belts in the Blue Area.

Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam was the first among the politicians who personally visited the area and also planted some trees in the green belt.

While speaking on the occasion he underlined the need to protect trees and green cover and also urged the political parties to refrain from such acts that can cause damage to the natural environment of the green city.

JI chief Sirajul Haq also lauded the gesture of Mian Muhammad Aslam and urged his party workers to play their role in protecting and preserving the natural environment.

In his message, he said “All resources of Jamaat–e-Islami are dedicated to serving the nation. Clean and green Pakistan is a goal for all of us and we should unite for the cause of tree plantation to fight climate change. Our party will continue to take part in this noble cause.”

Matti-ur-Rehman, a resident of Islamabad, said “I don’t remember this kind of tragic incident in the recent history of Islamabad. It underlined the need for the introduction of environment-related chapters in the curriculum of schools and colleges so that our youngsters can understand the importance of trees and the natural environment.”